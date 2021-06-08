Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBlog
StrategyAboutArchivePartnersContact
Search

CSI: 2021 Brier Draw 19 D1E9

Another Rock Logic “Curling Scene Investigation” from the 2021 Brier.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Times bestselling author Shane Ryan (Slaying The Tiger) and writer, standup comedian and 2012 U.S. champion Dean Gemmell rejoin Kevin to examine the ninth end of the 2021 Brier Championship Pool match between Kevin Koe (Wild Card 2) and Brendan Bottcher (Alberta). 

Shane also suggests a rule change to make teams really earn a blank end. 

D1E9 stands for Down One, End Nine.

Watch this video podcast in the player above to follow along with the game action as it is discussed.

----------------

Find the podcast on your favorite platform here.

Rock Logic

TOP HEADLINES

2021Brier_Koe conference_mb_sm
Play
Rock Logic

CSI: 2021 Brier Draw 19 D1E9

2021WMD_SWE Eriksson_cs_sm
News

Olympic Curling Advantage … Sweden?

2021Brier_SF SK vs AB_mb_sm
News

What I’ll Remember From The Curling Bubble Season