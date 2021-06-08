CSI: 2021 Brier Draw 19 D1E9

Another Rock Logic “Curling Scene Investigation” from the 2021 Brier.

New York Times bestselling author Shane Ryan (Slaying The Tiger) and writer, standup comedian and 2012 U.S. champion Dean Gemmell rejoin Kevin to examine the ninth end of the 2021 Brier Championship Pool match between Kevin Koe (Wild Card 2) and Brendan Bottcher (Alberta).

Shane also suggests a rule change to make teams really earn a blank end.

D1E9 stands for Down One, End Nine.

Watch this video podcast in the player above to follow along with the game action as it is discussed.

