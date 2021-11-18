Rock Logic: Gambling On Curling

Ken Pomeroy of DoubleTakeout.com and Gerry Geurts of CurlingZone return with host Kevin Palmer. They are joined by former world junior champion Matthew Hall, a curling oddsmaker for Coolbet, to discuss the history of gambling in the Roaring Game, the latest developments in legalized curling betting and who to bet on to win the Canadian Olympic Trials (women and men).

Kevin’s latest two articles at The Curling News/Sports Illustrated preview the Trials fields—women and men—and include his suggested picks.

