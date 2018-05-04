Giro d'Italia Highlights: Chris Froome 37 seconds back on Tom Dumoulin after Stage 1
Chris Froome finished 37 seconds back from defending champion Tom Dumoulin in the opening stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia on Friday in Jerusalem.
But Froome had a crash in a training run where he landed on his hip after losing his front wheel in a corner and placed 21st on the day.
The 32-year-old Brit won last year's Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana. If Froome wins the Giro, he'd become only the third person ever to win the three titles in a row.
Froome said, "It's not ideal to race just after having a crash, but that's bike racing and it's all part of the sport," according to the BBC.
Dumoulin finished two seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis.
The top five finishers were:
1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 12mins 02secs
2. Rohan Dennis (Bel/BMC Racing) +02secs
3. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time
4. Jose Goncalves (Spa/Katusha) +12secs
5. Alex Dowsett (GB/Katusha) +16secs
The second leg of the race is from Haifa to Tel Aviv.
