Giro d'Italia Highlights: Chris Froome 37 Seconds Back on Tom Dumoulin After Stage 1

By Charlotte Carroll
May 04, 2018

Chris Froome finished 37 seconds back from defending champion Tom Dumoulin in the opening stage of the 101st Giro d'Italia on Friday in Jerusalem.

But Froome had a crash in a training run where he landed on his hip after losing his front wheel in a corner and placed 21st on the day.

The 32-year-old Brit won last year's Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana. If Froome wins the Giro, he'd become only the third person ever to win the three titles in a row. 

Froome said, "It's not ideal to race just after having a crash, but that's bike racing and it's all part of the sport," according to the BBC.

Dumoulin finished two seconds ahead of Rohan Dennis. 

The top five finishers were: 

1. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Sunweb) 12mins 02secs

2. Rohan Dennis (Bel/BMC Racing) +02secs

3. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) Same time

4. Jose Goncalves (Spa/Katusha) +12secs

5. Alex Dowsett (GB/Katusha) +16secs

The second leg of the race is from Haifa to Tel Aviv.

