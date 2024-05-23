Dak Prescott Doesn't Care About Money, But the Cowboys Will Keep Giving It To Him
Dak Prescott is a lucky guy because he's one of the few people in the world who really doesn't have to worry about money. Like most people who don't worry about money, he has a lot of it. And he's going to get a lot more in the near future because it's time to negotiate a new contract so he can continue his work as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.
Prescott is currently wrapping up a 4-year, $160 million deal that he signed just a few years ago. During that time he played pretty well, making a Pro Bowl and leading his team to the playoffs twice. And he stayed relatively healthy throughout the entire deal which means he actually got most of that money.
So he has money. And he's going to get a lot more money sometime soon. So he really doesn't have to worry about money, which he claims he doesn't actually care about, which is something only people with money can say. Here's what he told the Cowboys official website about his contract negotiations.
"I don't play for money," said the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. "I have never cared for it to be honest with you. Yeah, I would give it up just to play this game."
Money? Never cared for the stuff! He'd play for free if he had to. And yet...
"I allow that to the business people to say what it's worth — what they're supposed to give a quarterback of my play, a person of my play and a leader of my [caliber]," said Prescott. "For me, it's about controlling what I can control and handling that part, and the rest will take care of itself."
"Business is business," said the three-time Pro Bowler. "I'll leave it where it gets handled. Right now, it's about being my best for this team right now, in this moment, in OTAs and helping these guys out. I'm just focused on that and I know my business will take care of itself. I've been in [this situation] before, so I'm experienced and just controlling what I can right now."
He doesn't play for money or even care for it, but he'll let the market dictate how much of it he'll take. He's not giving the Cowboys any sort of discount based on how much fun he has or anything. Just a guy who lets the direct deposits hit and goes about his business, which is taking care of the business that allows the business to take care of itself. It's good work if you can get it.
It's the kind of thing you probably believe when you are a star quarterback in the NFL. If you're competent at your job then you're going to get paid really well. Even if you've only won two playoff games in eight years and your team has never been to the NFC Championship Game. You have any idea how bleak things would be in Dallas with a lesser quarterback? That's why Dak will keep getting paid and also why he really doesn't have to care about money when he has so much of it. It's good work if you can get it.