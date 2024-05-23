ESPN Trolls Cowboys With Harsh Graphic About Playoff Failures
The city of Dallas has enjoyed plenty of postseason success with its men's professional sports teams over the last decade. Every team aside from the Dallas Cowboys, that is.
The Dallas Mavericks hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2011 and now are back in the Western Conference finals for the second time in the last three years. The Dallas Stars just defeated the Colorado Avalanche to reach the Western Conference Final for the second consecutive year. And the Texas Rangers, who play across the street from AT&T Stadium at Globe Life Field, won their first World Series title in franchise history last fall.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, haven't advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since they won Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1996.
ESPN pointed out that fact on Wednesday's episode of SportsCenter in a jarring graphic.
The Cowboys have won 12 regular-season games in each of the past three years but are 1–3 in the playoffs over that span. Two of those three season-ending losses were at home in games they were heavily favored in, including a surprising 48–32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round this past January.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and company will be tasked yet again in advancing past the first two rounds of the playoffs this upcoming season.