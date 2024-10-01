Davante Adams Hasn't Heard From Antonio Pierce Since Coach Liked IG Trade Rumor
Based on their Sunday result alone, you would think the Las Vegas Raiders would be in a festive mood this week. The Raiders downed the Cleveland Browns to get back to .500 after a demoralizing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 22.
However, questions remain. Both wide receiver Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby missed Sunday's game with injuries, and Adams is now fielding questions about a cryptic social media like from coach Antonio Pierce.
Pierce appeared to like a post stoking rumors Adams would be traded, and on Tuesday morning's edition of Up & Adams, he told host Kay Adams he had not heard from Pierce about the incident.
"I haven't heard from him. I haven't talked to him," Davante said. "I don't really know exactly what that's about."
Adams has been solid in the three games he's played this season, catching 18 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown. On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Fresno State product was week-to-week with a hamstring injury.
"Social media is a beast, so it's a lot of people out there that saw it," the wide receiver said. "I haven't spoke to him."