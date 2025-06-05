Dawn Staley Talks WNBA, Fashion and New Memoir 'Uncommon Favor'
WNBA legend and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley joins New York Liberty and Unrivaled host Maria Clifton for the premiere of Sports Illustrated’s bold new weekly WNBA show, Around The W. In Episode 1, Staley reflects on the league’s growth, evolving player style and the cultural impact of stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Dawn and Maria also take a deep dive into the Hall of Famer's new memoir, Uncommon Favor. Staley additionally weighs in on all the major WNBA headlines, from DeWanna Bonner moving into third on the all-time scoring list, to Kelsey Plum’s new fit with the Los Angeles Sparks, to the thrilling rookie of the year race between Paige Bueckers and Kiki Iriafen! From candid conversations to sideline fashion, Around The W offers an unapologetic lens on the WNBA and the women defining its future.