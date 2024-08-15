SI

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Made Heads-up Play From Dugout During Loss to Brewers

Kershaw didn't appear in Wednesday's game but still made an impact from the dugout.

Tim Capurso

Aug 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw didn't appear in Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner still managed to make an impact on the game while sitting in the dugout.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz reached first base after grounding into a fielder's choice. After Milwaukee shortstop Brice Turang doubled to left field, Ortiz slid into second base, briefly headed back toward first, then, upon tracking Turang's hit, advanced to third base.

But Ortiz never retouched second base after doubling back towards first-and Kershaw was watching like a hawk from the dugout.

The veteran pitcher alerted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who approached the mound for a visit and told relief pitcher Anthony Banda to throw to second because Ortiz had not touched the bag.

Everyone in the ballpark thought Roberts was making a pitching change. But after some talking and gesturing, Roberts headed back to the dugout. Banda then turned and tossed the ball to second, prompting second base umpire Nate Tomlinson to signal Ortiz as out on appeal for the second out of the inning.

Ortiz couldn't believe the call, and Brewers manager Pat Murphy emerged from the dugout to speak with the umpires but to no avail. Kershaw then received high-fives from Dodgers teammates in the dugout.

After the game, Roberts credited Kershaw for noticing Ortiz's mistake.

Talk about attention to detail.

