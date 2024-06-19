Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Crushed Longest Home Run of 2024 MLB Season vs. Rockies
What do you get when you combine the thin Denver air with one of the strongest players in MLB? The longest home run of the season.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani flexed his muscles and demolished a baseball 476 feet during the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday night's thrilling, 11-9 comeback victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.
Facing Rockies' lefthander Austin Gomber, Ohtani took two pitches for balls, then sent an 83 MPH slider to dead center for a home run as the Coors Field crowd let out an audible gasp.
As you can see from the table below, Ohtani edged out former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the race for the longest home run of the season.
Player
Distance
Date
Shohei Ohtani (LAD)
476 feet
6/18 vs. Colorado Rockies
Aaron Judge (NYY)
473 feet
5/9 vs. Houston Astros
Mike Trout (LAA)
473 feet
4/1 vs. Miami Marlins
Bobby Witt Jr. (KCR)
468 feet
5/21 vs. Detroit Tigers
Logan O'Hoppe (LAA)
467 feet
6/15 vs. San Francisco Giants
Aaron Judge (NYY)
467 feet
5/15 vs. Minnesota Twins
Not only was Ohtani's home run the longest of the season, but it also was only the beginning of a fierce Dodgers' comeback, which saw Los Angeles—somewhat controversially—score six runs in the ninth inning to storm back and ultimately win the game.
After the game, Gomber was asked about the home run, and the Rockies pitcher was left asking for suggestions as to how he could have pitched Ohtani any better before ultimately declaring that the Dodgers star is the "best player on the planet."
If it makes Gomber feel any better, Ohtani's home run would have been a no-doubter at any MLB park, probably any ballpark in the world, and likely any baseball stadium in any universe.
Ohtani, an early frontrunner for National League MVP in his first season in Los Angeles, is tied for third in the majors in home runs and ranks third in OPS in 72 games played.