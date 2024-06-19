SI

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Crushed Longest Home Run of 2024 MLB Season vs. Rockies

Tim Capurso

Jun 18, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
What do you get when you combine the thin Denver air with one of the strongest players in MLB? The longest home run of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani flexed his muscles and demolished a baseball 476 feet during the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday night's thrilling, 11-9 comeback victory over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver.

Facing Rockies' lefthander Austin Gomber, Ohtani took two pitches for balls, then sent an 83 MPH slider to dead center for a home run as the Coors Field crowd let out an audible gasp.

As you can see from the table below, Ohtani edged out former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the race for the longest home run of the season.

Player

Distance

Date

Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

476 feet

6/18 vs. Colorado Rockies

Aaron Judge (NYY)

473 feet

5/9 vs. Houston Astros

Mike Trout (LAA)

473 feet

4/1 vs. Miami Marlins

Bobby Witt Jr. (KCR)

468 feet

5/21 vs. Detroit Tigers

Logan O'Hoppe (LAA)

467 feet

6/15 vs. San Francisco Giants

Aaron Judge (NYY)

467 feet

5/15 vs. Minnesota Twins

Not only was Ohtani's home run the longest of the season, but it also was only the beginning of a fierce Dodgers' comeback, which saw Los Angeles—somewhat controversially—score six runs in the ninth inning to storm back and ultimately win the game.

After the game, Gomber was asked about the home run, and the Rockies pitcher was left asking for suggestions as to how he could have pitched Ohtani any better before ultimately declaring that the Dodgers star is the "best player on the planet."

If it makes Gomber feel any better, Ohtani's home run would have been a no-doubter at any MLB park, probably any ballpark in the world, and likely any baseball stadium in any universe.

Ohtani, an early frontrunner for National League MVP in his first season in Los Angeles, is tied for third in the majors in home runs and ranks third in OPS in 72 games played.

