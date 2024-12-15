Dolphins LB Surprises Teammates With the Most Heartwarming Gifts of the NFL Season
Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. may win the title for the most special holiday present gifted to his teammates this year.
Walker surprised his fellow Dolphins teammates with personalized jerseys from their high school days.
In a video compilation posted by the Dolphins, fans can really see how special this gift meant to the players as they had the biggest grins on their faces when opening the box. Some players cheered and hugged Walker immediately.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was one player who really showed his appreciation for Walker's gift as he threw his Saint Louis School jersey on in the Dolphins locker room.
Just imagine how much time and research it took to order all those jerseys to make sure they were accurate to their high school jerseys.
It's going to be pretty hard to beat a heartwarming gift like this.