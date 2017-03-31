Edge

All the special edition Boston Marathon 2017 running shoes out right now

SI.com Staff
Friday March 31st, 2017

You can keep your bib, wear that commemorative t-shirt, raise a toast in your “finisher” beer glass or snap a post-race photo at the finish line—it’s safe to say there are many ways for runners to celebrate and cherish the completion of a big race. Special edition sneakers are yet another way to honor your athletic achievement.

Many shoe brands have already released their limited edition designs for the 120th running of the Boston Marathon, which takes place on Monday, April 17. We’ve rounded up all of the special releases available now for the 2017 Boston Marathon.

Brooks Boston Launch 4

Courtesy of Brooks

Available at brooksrunning.com, $110

Brooks is celebrating the 2017 edition of the Boston Marathon by paying tribute to another historical symbol of the city—the lobster. In a tribute to New England and its fishing communities, the Launch 4 sneakers feature a blue and red lobster pattern, blue and white stripes on the heel and “Boston 2017” near the heel.

New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v3 Boston

Courtesy of New Balance

Available at newbalance.com, $115

New Balance released a limited edition version of its Fresh Foam Zante v3 shoe, inspired by “the city’s fierce, competitive athletic spirit.” The sneaker features a purple and black colorway with silver stars and stripes, “Boston” printed on a tab on the tongue and an killer printed sole, with the words “Run” and “Boston” featured on the bottom of each sneaker.

Saucony Freedom ISO

Courtesy of Saucony

Men’s and women’s versions available at saucony.com, zappos.com, $160

Saucony is headquartered in nearby Lexington, Mass., and the brand is celebrating Boston 2017 by paying tribute to the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile path through downtown Boston that passes 16 landmarks significant to the American Revolution. The men’s shoe features a navy blue and gold colorway, while the women’s is set in a light red and gold colorway. Both have a speckled sole and feature the word “Boston” on the tongue.

Asics Women’s Dynaflyte Boston Edition 2017

Courtesy of Asics

Available at asics.com, $150

Keeping with the blue and red theme of many other Boston 2017 shoes, Asics brought a navy and red palette—and a fun pattern—to one of it’s top-selling models. The print features Boston-themed postage, with lighthouses, lobsters and more.

Adidas adizero Adios limited 2017 Boston Marathon edition

Courtesy of adidas

These special Boston Marathon shoes are yet available, but will be soon. We got a sneaker peek at the blue and yellow running sneaker, which features “BOS” and “26.2” on the left and right shoes, respectively, and the Boston Athletic Association logo on the tongue. 

This post will be updated as more special edition Boston Marathon 2017 shoes are released.

