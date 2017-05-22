Edge

Titans of Mavericks surfing event is set for auction June 1

icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

After filing for bankruptcy protection, organizers of the annual Titans of Mavericks surfing event have announced that they are putting the well-known contest up for auction.

Cartel Management Inc. and Titans of Mavericks have planned a public sale for June 1 in Los Angeles, Calif., with bids starting at $1 million.

The invitation-only contest brought elite surfers from around the world to ride some of the largest ,most furious waves at Mavericks, a rocky shoreline south of San Francisco. Titans of Mavericks filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Jan. 31 after legal and financial problems.

Edge
Rock climber Tommy Caldwell recalls pushing his gun-toting captor off a cliff

Titans of Mavericks founder Griffin Guess says the auction “levels the playing field” for potential buyers that are interested.

“Having many connections and relationships spanning across a dynamic range of industries, and after substantive discussions with individual and corporate investors, I believe the auction process creates a level playing field designed to maximize the value obtained for the company’s assets," Guess said.

The auction will take place at the law offices of Leven, Neale, Bender, Yoo and Brill in Los Angeles on June 1.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters