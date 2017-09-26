Target has always been a go-to destination for affordable workout gear, thanks to its on-trend activewear lines like C9 by Champion, RBX, Xhilaration. And the retail giant is giving us yet another reason to visit its website and stores: on October 1, Target will release a new one-of-a-kind activewear line called JoyLab.

According to a press release on Target.com, JoyLab will combine street style elements and the latest activewear technology to create workout gear for the fashion-forward fitness fanatic. "[W]e created a one-of-a-kind brand that encompasses everything from sports bras to bottoms to bodysuits to bags," the press release reads. "JoyLab will keep you inspired and motivated—while looking totally on point, of course."

Courtesy of Target

This is Target we're talking about, so it's no surprise that JoyLab will be wallet-friendly: the collection ranges in price from $14.99 to $44.99. Even better, JoyLab apparel will be available in XS to 4X, meaning women of all sizes can confidently grab a pair of colorblock leggings or bright red bomber jacket to fit their bodies (and budgets). And fans of Target's other activewear lines like C9 by Champion can rest assured that JoyLab will complement, not replace, the retailer's existing collections.

We're all for multifunctional activewear that can take us from barre to brunch, and we can't wait to stock up on JoyLab when it drops early next month.