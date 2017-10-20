There's a new subscription box in town, and it could change the way you shop for activewear.

Under Armour just launched their new delivery service, ArmourBox. It's totally free, available for both men and women, and sends the brand's latest gear to your front door every 30, 60, or 90 days—whatever you decide.

Courtesy of Under Armour

Here's how it works: An Under Armour stylist handpicks the items that appear in every box, which is customized according to your own style and training needs. When you sign up, you're asked to fill out a personal "Official Outfitter" profile to help Under Armour determine which clothes and gear will best help you achieve your fitness goals—whether that's running a 10K, playing in a pickup basketball league, or mastering a challenging yoga pose. If you need something specific (say, new leggings), you can add in a note letting your stylist know.

Your box will arrive with four to six items, and you have a week to try everything on and decide which ones you'd like to keep. The best part? A 20% discount on everything you do decide to buy, and free returns for the items you end up sending back.