The 2017 New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5.

As always, the marathon will take place on all five New York City boroughs. The bulk of the race takes place in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The course starts on Staten Island but immediately transitions into Brooklyn. After several miles in Brooklyn, the race makes a brief foray into Queens before crossing into Manhattan. The course heads uptown, transitioning into the Bronx, before coming back to Manhattan for the final stretch south.

Here's a complete look at the marathon course map.

Courtesy: New York Road Runners