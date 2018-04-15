2018 Boston Marathon Route

Find out where the route winds through Boston.

By Jenna West
April 15, 2018

The 2018 Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 16.

The marathon will cover 26.2 miles, beginning on Main Street in Hopkinton, Mass., and ending in Boston.

The course begins downhill and follows Route 135 until merging with Route 16 in Wellesley around the halfway marker.

Runners will merge onto Route 30 around mile 17 and encounter a tough uphill stretch. As they approach mile 25, they'll see the green walls of Fenway Park to their right.

The course ends at the finish line in Boston's Copley Square.

You can view the course map here.

Check out our full preview for the 2018 marathon.

