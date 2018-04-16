2018 Boston Marathon: Live Results, Runner Tracking Information

Athlete tracking for the 2018 Boston Marathon. Get real time updates.

By Chris Chavez
April 16, 2018

The 2018 Boston Marathon on April 16 is shaping up to be a historic race with loaded elite men and women fields. 

Kenyan stars swept both the men's and women's races in 2017. Geoffrey Kirui won the men's race in 2:09:37 ahead of two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp of the United States. Edna Kiplagat won the women's race in 2:21:52 at the age of 37.

Both champions return to defend their respective titles. The women's elite field includes top U.S. stars like 2017 New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan, Molly Huddle, Jordan Hasay and Desiree Linden. They look to become the first American woman to win Boston since Lisa Larsen Weidenbach. 

We previewed all of the top action for the men's and women's races.

About 30,000 runners are expected to run in Monday's race. If you're looking for a specific runner, you can find them using a race day tracker provided by the BAA. 

A live leaderboard of the race can be found here.

This post will be updated with the top 10 results for the men's and women's races upon each professional race's conclusion.

