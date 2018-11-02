New York City Marathon 2018: Schedule, Route, Runner Tracking Information

Here is all of the information you need to get ready for the 2018 New York City Marathon on Nov. 4.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 02, 2018

Thousands of runners will hit the New York pavement on Sunday during the 2018 New York City Marathon, a race that has grown over time from 55 finishers to more than 50,000. 

This year, the marathon will feature elite U.S. runners such as 2017 champion Shalane Flanagan and 2018 Boston marathon winner Desiree Linden. Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor and four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman will also be names to watch in the men's field.

As always, the marathon will take place on all five New York City boroughs. The bulk of the race takes place in Brooklyn and Manhattan. 

The course starts on Staten Island but immediately transitions into Brooklyn. After several miles in Brooklyn, the race makes a brief foray into Queens before crossing into Manhattan. The course heads uptown, transitioning into the Bronx, before coming back to Manhattan for the final stretch south. 

What to know about the race:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018

Start times: 8:30 a.m. ET, wheelchair division; 9:20 a.m. ET, pro women; 9:50 a.m. ET pro men, final wave, 11 a.m. ET.

Route: 

New York Road Runners

App tracking: Download the TCS New York City Marathon app.

Names to track: Find out which runners will be in New York

Official race website: TCS New York Marathon

Results: Click here for New York City Marathon real-time results

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)