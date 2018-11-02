Thousands of runners will hit the New York pavement on Sunday during the 2018 New York City Marathon, a race that has grown over time from 55 finishers to more than 50,000.

This year, the marathon will feature elite U.S. runners such as 2017 champion Shalane Flanagan and 2018 Boston marathon winner Desiree Linden. Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor and four-time U.S. Olympian Abdi Abdirahman will also be names to watch in the men's field.

As always, the marathon will take place on all five New York City boroughs. The bulk of the race takes place in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The course starts on Staten Island but immediately transitions into Brooklyn. After several miles in Brooklyn, the race makes a brief foray into Queens before crossing into Manhattan. The course heads uptown, transitioning into the Bronx, before coming back to Manhattan for the final stretch south.

What to know about the race:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018

Start times: 8:30 a.m. ET, wheelchair division; 9:20 a.m. ET, pro women; 9:50 a.m. ET pro men, final wave, 11 a.m. ET.

Route:

New York Road Runners

​

Celebrate the 2018 #TCSNYCMarathon from near or far by downloading the #TCSNYCMarathon app, where you can get live runner tracking, race information, and create a custom Cheer Card for a runner.



Download today in the App store or Google Play. https://t.co/Yt5WhVLdtH pic.twitter.com/fHXUYa6Omh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 1, 2018

App tracking: Download the TCS New York City Marathon app.

Names to track: Find out which runners will be in New York

Official race website: TCS New York Marathon

Results: Click here for New York City Marathon real-time results