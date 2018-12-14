K-Swiss to Sell 'Performance' Sneakers to Wear While Playing Video Games

Get ready to be comfy when you sit and play video games.

By Jenna West
December 14, 2018

The world of esports continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the sports world and it is about to become the most comfortable too.

K-Swiss just launched a pair of sneakers designed specifically to be worn while playing video games. The $110 "Immortals" shoes are named after an esports team that competes in tournaments for games like Overwatch and Counter Strike. The sneakers come in the team's colors, cyan and black, in both men's and women's sizes.

But K-Swiss is about to up their game.

Next year, the brand is set to launch a "performance" sneaker called the "Grandmaster" that will make it easy for gamers to "kick the shoes off hands-free," reports Bloomberg.

K-Swiss will observe Immortals team members during training to see how they move while gaming. Some have complained about their feet getting hot while sitting down for long periods of time. Since they travel quite a bit for work, the "Grandmaster" is supposed to be a comfortable shoe for the Immortals, or any gamers, to wear while competing or on the go, according to GQ.

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)