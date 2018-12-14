The world of esports continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the sports world and it is about to become the most comfortable too.

K-Swiss just launched a pair of sneakers designed specifically to be worn while playing video games. The $110 "Immortals" shoes are named after an esports team that competes in tournaments for games like Overwatch and Counter Strike. The sneakers come in the team's colors, cyan and black, in both men's and women's sizes.

Redefining bragging rights! Introducing the first collaboration between a global esports team and sneaker brand. The @immortals_gg Icon Knit is now available worldwide. #ImmortalsIcon #KSWISShttps://t.co/S2itwhPXOG pic.twitter.com/aF0tpW8HPY — K•SWISS (@KSWISS) December 14, 2018

IT'S HERE 👟



The @KSWISS #ImmortalsIcon is now for sale! There's a limited quantity, so get yours before it's too late ➡️ https://t.co/CW8khyxJof pic.twitter.com/2jDxhiOJVq — Immortals (@Immortals) December 14, 2018

But K-Swiss is about to up their game.

Next year, the brand is set to launch a "performance" sneaker called the "Grandmaster" that will make it easy for gamers to "kick the shoes off hands-free," reports Bloomberg.

K-Swiss will observe Immortals team members during training to see how they move while gaming. Some have complained about their feet getting hot while sitting down for long periods of time. Since they travel quite a bit for work, the "Grandmaster" is supposed to be a comfortable shoe for the Immortals, or any gamers, to wear while competing or on the go, according to GQ.