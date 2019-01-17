The 2019 Prefontaine Classic will be held at Stanford University's Cobb Track and Angell Field on June 30th as Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. undergoes renovations, according to Ken Goe of The Oregonian. Stanford's track and field director Jess Riden tells Sports Illustrated a formal announcement is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Chris Hansen of the Register-Guard reports organizers considered holding the meet at Lane Community College, Lewis and Clark College and Oregon State.

The Prefontaine Classic serves as one of the International Association of Athletics' Diamond League meets. It has been held annually at Hayward Field since 1973. In recent years, the meet has taken place over two days but this year's meet will be packed into one.

Construction is already underway for Hayward Field's new stadium. The project is expected to be completed by April 2020 and will host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, which will determine the team headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games. The old Hayward Field hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials. The new Hayward Field will also host the 2021 IAAF World Championships. There is a chance the 2020 Prefontaine Classic can be held at the new Hayward Field.

It is estimated that Oregon's new track and field stadium will cost about $200 million and has financial backing from Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The meet will be broadcast on NBC.