2019 Prefontaine Classic to be Held at Stanford As Hayward Field Undergoes Construction

Craig Mitchelldyer/Getty Images

Hayward Field has hosted the Pre Classic since 1973.

By Chris Chavez
January 17, 2019

The 2019 Prefontaine Classic will be held at Stanford University's Cobb Track and Angell Field on June 30th as Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. undergoes renovations, according to Ken Goe of The Oregonian. Stanford's track and field director Jess Riden tells Sports Illustrated a formal announcement is scheduled for Feb. 5.

Chris Hansen of the Register-Guard reports organizers considered holding the meet at Lane Community College, Lewis and Clark College and Oregon State.

The Prefontaine Classic serves as one of the International Association of Athletics' Diamond League meets. It has been held annually at Hayward Field since 1973. In recent years, the meet has taken place over two days but this year's meet will be packed into one.

Construction is already underway for Hayward Field's new stadium. The project is expected to be completed by April 2020 and will host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, which will determine the team headed to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games. The old Hayward Field hosted the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Trials. The new Hayward Field will also host the 2021 IAAF World Championships. There is a chance the 2020 Prefontaine Classic can be held at the new Hayward Field.

It is estimated that Oregon's new track and field stadium will cost about $200 million and has financial backing from Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The meet will be broadcast on NBC.

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message