Man Angers Women's Marathon Winner by Breaking Her Finish Line Tape

Screenshot/Twitter

This wasn't quite the finish she expected.

By Jenna West
April 30, 2019

Amy Manning was looking forward to crossing the finish line to win her first marathon, until someone else ruined her moment in the spotlight.

At Sunday's Mercy Health Glass City Marathon, Manning finished the race at 2:52:52 to win the women's division. As she approached the finish line, race workers held out the tape for Manning to break through, except Christian Floyd, who finished 36th in the men's group, ran through it instead.

Manning finished just behind Floyd and quickly shouted at him for running through her tape.

"I was a little upset not to get to break the tape because I’ve never gotten to do that before," Manning told The Blade. "But in the grand scheme of things that doesn’t really matter."

Floyd told The Blade that he felt "really bad" and later apologized to Manning for running through the tape. Thankfully, race workers recreated the moment for Manning, who ran through the tape with her arms in the air.

That's a finish to remember.

You May Like

More Edge

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message