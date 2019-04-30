Amy Manning was looking forward to crossing the finish line to win her first marathon, until someone else ruined her moment in the spotlight.

At Sunday's Mercy Health Glass City Marathon, Manning finished the race at 2:52:52 to win the women's division. As she approached the finish line, race workers held out the tape for Manning to break through, except Christian Floyd, who finished 36th in the men's group, ran through it instead.

Manning finished just behind Floyd and quickly shouted at him for running through her tape.

ICYMI: That ribbon was meant for the winner, Amy Manning...https://t.co/3D1bU9cxVT pic.twitter.com/29ERFSZTtM — The Blade (@toledonews) April 30, 2019

"I was a little upset not to get to break the tape because I’ve never gotten to do that before," Manning told The Blade. "But in the grand scheme of things that doesn’t really matter."

Floyd told The Blade that he felt "really bad" and later apologized to Manning for running through the tape. Thankfully, race workers recreated the moment for Manning, who ran through the tape with her arms in the air.

Big thanks to the wonderful race organizers at @GCM_Toledo for the opportunity to re-enact my tape-breaking moment. Thank you for a great race weekend! #marathon #GlassCityMarathon pic.twitter.com/XRQUruRnCV — Amy Manning (@manningamMD) April 29, 2019

That's a finish to remember.