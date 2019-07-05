A 70-year-old marathoner, who was disqualified from the Los Angeles Marathon for alleged cheating days earlier, was found dead in the Los Angeles River on Thursday, according to KABC.

The cause of death for Dr. Frank Meza is not suspected to be drowning, according to KABC. The station reports the Los Angles Police Department responded to a report of a body lying in shallow water before 10 a.m. in the Cypress Park area.

The Los Angeles Marathon disqualified Meza, saying video shows he left the course during his record-setting performance in March and that his time during one stretch was so fast it was "impossible." He set a record time for his age group at the marathon, finishing in 2 hours 53 minutes 10 seconds. Meza has repeatedly denied cheating and did so again on Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"I didn’t cut the course," he said.

Meza's wife, Tina, told The Daily Beast that her husband had been devastated by the cheating allegations.

"Running was very important to my husband," she said. "He had been running marathons for the last 30 or 40 years. He was very fast, quite fast, and now unfortunately he won’t run marathons anymore."

She added that Meza told her he was going out for a run.

