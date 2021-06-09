'Iron Cowboy' Completes 100 Triathlons in 100 Days

James 'Iron Cowboy' Lawrence completed his 100th Ironman triathlon in 100 days on Tuesday.

Lawrence crossed the finish line in Utah as he finished his self-created "Conquer 100" challenge. His daily course–consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112.21-mile bike ride, and 26.2-mile run–resides near his home in Lindon, Utah.

Lawrence tallied more than 12,000 miles in his 100-day journey, which is easily his most impressive accomplishment to date. He completed 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 consecutive days in 2015 and hit all 50 states in the process.

“I wanted to challenge my body and mind,” Lawrence told Runners World. “Seventy-five didn’t scare me, so it had to be 100.”

It hasn't exactly been a breeze through the 100-day challenge for Lawrence. He's battled shin splints and hip discomfort throughout the Conquer 100, and the Utah heat has left significant blisters on his lips. Lawrence has been aided by eight support staffers, including a running partner, athletic trainer, nutritionist, and physiologist, along with his wife, Sunny, per ABC 4 in Utah.

Lawrence will now take a much-deserved rest after completing the feat on Tuesday. Any plans for another grueling challenge have yet to be announced.