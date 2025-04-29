Find Your Story
We love sports for the same reason we love movies or books or TV shows: We love stories. Every sporting event is a story that's collectively written in real time by a handful of competitors, anywhere from two to a couple dozen. And we cheer for or against those competitors because their stories are compelling, and we feel ourselves, in that moment of watching, to be a part of them. Anyone who's ever sat on the edge of their seat during overtime or extra innings of a championship game knows that feeling. The game isn't something you're watching—it's something you're living.
The writers, photographers and editors at Sports Illustrated know that feeling well. That feeling is at the heart of the work they do, and their skill in distilling it, translating it into words and images, is what has made SI the premier outlet for sports storytelling for the past 70 years. And through our work at SI Features, we aim to take that feeling, that ultimate thrill of victory or achievement, and weave it into your day-to-day life in a way that endures, giving you access to that extraordinary moment whenever you want or need it.
SI Features showcases our magazine's work with mounted reproductions of its most iconic stories—everything from the Boston Celtics' “Era of Greatness,” to its landmark celebration of the legacy of Muhammad Ali, to the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship this year. Printed on archival quality matte paper, acrylic glass or ultra-lightweight aluminum, the pieces are designed to catch the eye in whatever room or office they're hung and connect the viewer with that moment when matchless skill made the extraordinary possible.
So, find your story among our SI Features. Find that moment when everything was on the line, when you were living the story just as if you were down there, on the field or court. Make that story, that moment, a continuing part of your life. Let it bring you back and sustain you, like all the best stories do. Your devotion and loyalty—these are gifts that you give to your team or your heroes. But the living memory of why that devotion matters, the flash of recognition that reminds you of why you even care about sports in the first place... that's a gift that you can only give to yourself.
Additional Details
All prints are available in two sizes to suit different display preferences:
- 20" x 24"
- 28" x 30"
High Quality & Diverse Display Formats. Choose from four distinct presentation styles:
- Feature Reprint: High-resolution prints on bright white matte fine art paper (192 gsm) using pigment-based archival ink.
- Acrylic Glass: Printed on cast acrylic with a high gloss finish, mounted using four stainless steel standoffs that float on the wall.
- Black Frame: Mounted inside a gallery-style wood composite frame, covered with acrylic glass and equipped with a sawtooth hanger.
- HD Metal: Printed on ultra-lightweight aluminum with a high definition high gloss finish.
Made in the USA: All products are proudly crafted in the United States, ensuring quality and supporting local craftsmanship.
Affordable Pricing: our products range in price to accommodate different budgets and décor. And prices start at $48.99
Shop the products at sifeatures.com.