Every NFL Network Game for the 2024 Season

Madison Williams

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Network logo on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Network logo on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NFL season is about to begin, meaning television viewers will need to be prepared for the new broadcasting schedule.

While the regular season games are normally shown on NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN, occasionally some of the games will be broadcasted on NFL Network.

This year, NFL Network will showcase seven games during the 2024 regular season. Four of those games are international matchups played in London and Munich. The other three matchups haven't been decided, but they will all be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 during Week 17.

Here's a look at the entire NFL Network broadcasting schedule this season.

Week

Matchup

Date

Time (ET)

Location

Week 5

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, Oct. 6

9:30 a.m. ET

London

Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday, Oct. 13

9:30 a.m. ET

London

Week 7

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 a.m. ET

London

Week 10

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. ET

Munich

Week 17

Unknown

Saturday, Dec. 28

1 p.m. ET

Unknown

Week 17

Unknown

Saturday, Dec. 28

4:30 p.m. ET

Unknown

Week 17

Unknown

Saturday, Dec. 28

8 p.m. ET

Unknown

How to Watch NFL Network

Fans can access NFL Network through a plentitude of cable and streaming packages. The full list can be seen here, but a few of those include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling.

