Every NFL Network Game for the 2024 Season
The 2024 NFL season is about to begin, meaning television viewers will need to be prepared for the new broadcasting schedule.
While the regular season games are normally shown on NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN, occasionally some of the games will be broadcasted on NFL Network.
This year, NFL Network will showcase seven games during the 2024 regular season. Four of those games are international matchups played in London and Munich. The other three matchups haven't been decided, but they will all be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 during Week 17.
Here's a look at the entire NFL Network broadcasting schedule this season.
Week
Matchup
Date
Time (ET)
Location
Week 5
New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday, Oct. 6
9:30 a.m. ET
London
Week 6
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday, Oct. 13
9:30 a.m. ET
London
Week 7
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, Oct. 20
9:30 a.m. ET
London
Week 10
New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, Nov. 10
9:30 a.m. ET
Munich
Week 17
Unknown
Saturday, Dec. 28
1 p.m. ET
Unknown
Week 17
Unknown
Saturday, Dec. 28
4:30 p.m. ET
Unknown
Week 17
Unknown
Saturday, Dec. 28
8 p.m. ET
Unknown
How to Watch NFL Network
Fans can access NFL Network through a plentitude of cable and streaming packages. The full list can be seen here, but a few of those include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and Sling.