Legendary WWE wrestler Ric Flair makes a cameo in the new music video by 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin, which was released on Thursday.

The song includes the lyrics "Ric Flair drip go "woo" on a b---" several times in the song's chorus.

The Nature Boy is seen singing along and dancing with the rappers before giving a shout-out for the “jet flyin’, drippin’ son of a guns.” The video was directed by Shomi Patwary, who has made other music videos for A$AP Ferg, Jaden Smith, Desiigner, Tyga and Vic Mensa.

Check out the music video below:

It's great to see Flair having fun on camera after he was hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma last year.