Watch: Ric Flair Makes Appearance In 'Ric Flair Drip' Music Video By 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin

Ric Flair makes a cameo in a song that mentions him.

By Chris Chavez
March 01, 2018

Legendary WWE wrestler Ric Flair makes a cameo in the new music video by 21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin, which was released on Thursday.

The song includes the lyrics "Ric Flair drip go "woo" on a b---" several times in the song's chorus.

The Nature Boy is seen singing along and dancing with the rappers before giving a shout-out for the “jet flyin’, drippin’ son of a guns.” The video was directed by Shomi Patwary, who has made other music videos for A$AP Ferg, Jaden Smith, Desiigner, Tyga and Vic Mensa.

Check out the music video below:

It's great to see Flair having fun on camera after he was hospitalized and in a medically-induced coma last year.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now