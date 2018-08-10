Rick Pitino's Horse 'Party Dancer' Notches Second Win of Career at Del Mar

Rick Pitino is no longer winning basketball games at Louisville, but he's won at the race track. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 10, 2018

Former Louisville head coach Rick Pitino wasn't exactly subtle when choosing a name for his racehorse, Party Dancer, who earned a second-career victory on Friday at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, Calif. 

Pitino had his fair share of scandals at Louisville, including an incident three years ago where the basketball program was accused of hiring escorts during parties thrown for recruits.

 Louisville banned itself from the 2016 NCAA Tournament in response to the allegations, but it looks like the incident might have provided Pitino with some inspiration. 

The two-time NCAA champion owns the Party Dancer through his racing stable, RAP Racing, according to ESPN. Pitino is also a part-owner of Celtic Pride Stable. 

More Horse Racing

      Double Bogey (+2)