Let's Admire the Player Art in This New Basketball Manager iPhone Game

An official license from the NBA was not enough to make up for the game's bizarre promotional cards. 

By Tristan Jung
February 15, 2019

The artwork for Basketball Manager 2019 isn't the worst we've ever seen, but the mobile video game's attempt to capture the likenesses of NBA players failed pretty spectacularly. 

Despite having full licensing rights with the NBA, Basketball Manager 2019, now available on the Apple App Store, may have opted to market its product with some unintentionally hilarious representations of players. It must be seen to be believed, as Twitter user jby_23 found out. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, James Harden and Kevin Durant all look impersonated by random faces. 

Made by a company called From the Bench, the game puts players in charge of NBA teams and allows players to choose NBA stars for their rosters and compete with friends. While the app itself has teams and players accurately represented, it appears that older versions of the app did not have an NBA license, which means the game sported classic franchises like the "Houston Pockets" and "Roston Celtios".

Screenshots listed on the App Store seem to imply the game is an extremely poor knockoff:

The app's latest description says: 

"Start one of the most exciting basketball season of recent years. And with more equality than ever between the teams. Who will be the champion this year? You? Download this new version now and start fighting for the ring!"

It's hard to imagine this NBA season having more equality than ever, but we don't write the app descriptions. 

However, once the app is downloaded, the full NBA license kicks in and the game seems legitimate. The Houston Pockets are once again the Houston Rockets, and players look like real human beings (the only problem the author observed on the app itself is the Knicks' page features Kristaps Porzingis). While prior versions of the game may have had knockoff players, everything has become much more official. 

The game looks playable and somewhat fun, even if it is clearly designed to make as much money as possible off microtransactions. The app holds a 4.7 rating on the App Store with 9,311 responses, as of writing. 

It also appears a user called "lifelongnbamanager" struggled with a sudden decline in Kevin Love's basketball ability in the 2018-19 offseason.

Could this be Koby Altman's Basketball Manager 2019 burner account? The world may never know.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message