Imagine Dragons Continues Sports World Domination at Champions League Final

Imagine Dragons has been omnipresent in the sports world in recent years. 

By Caleb Friedman
May 09, 2019

If you're a sports fan, you've probably heard a fair share of Imagine Dragons in your life (and more is coming). 

College football fans will recognize Imagine Dragons from ESPN's college football commercials, which featured the song "Natural" over and over again this past fall. Now, the American rock band, which has previously performed at some of the biggest basketball, hockey and American football events in the U.S., will continue its foray into the sports world when it performs at the opening ceremonies of the UEFA Champions League Final June 1 in Madrid. 

Here are some of the other sporting events or promos Imagine Dragons has played as part of:

• Halftime of the 2019 College Football National Championship between Clemson and Alabama in Santa Clara

• A fan event at the 2018 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

• Pre-game of Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals in Las Vegas

• The 2018 Final Four between semifinal games in San Antonio

• A fan event at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis

• ESPN's College Football Coverage

• The 2016 College Football Playoff between semi-final games at the Orange Bowl in Miami

• Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title celebration in 2015

• The 2014 MLB All-Star Game in Minneapolis

• The 2014 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

• The opening night of the 2014 NBA season in Cleveland, which was LeBron James's first game back with the Cavaliers

• The 2014 League of Legends world championship

• NBA Promos in 2015 and 2013

For some reason, Imagine Dragons has the sports event market cornered like no other. And, it doesn't seem like the trend will cease any time soon. If you want to read more about Imagine Dragon's rise to sports prominence, check out this July 2018 piece from The Ringer.  

