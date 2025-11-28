Fab's Five Big-Name Fantasy Football Players Who Could Bust in Week 13
Big name fantasy football players are difficult to sit, but sometimes the matchups are bad enough that it warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here’s five players who fit the bill going into this week, their current fantasy rank at their position based on points, and a few players who would be better starts for managers.
Week 13 Fantasy Football Players To Beware
Daniel Jones vs. Texans (QB9): Jones had posted fewer than 17 fantasy points in each of his last three games, and a matchup against Houston doesn’t bode well for him turning things around. Their defense has surrendered fewer than 14 fantasy points to all but three opposing quarterbacks, and that includes holding Josh Allen to just 8.1 points last week. I’d start guys like Bo Nix, Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett ahead of him.
Rico Dowdle vs. Rams (RB10): Dowdle has seen his fantasy point totals decline in each of his last four games, culminating in an 11.4-point performance against the 49ers. Now he has the Rams, who have allowed 3.8 yards per rush and the fewest points to backs. This could also be a negative game script for Dowdle, which is a concern. I can see managers using TreVeyon Henderson, Breece Hall and Travis Etienne Jr. ahead of him.
D’Andre Swift at Eagles (RB17): Swift has seen his fantasy totals decline in each of his last six games, culminating in a 1.9-point stinker in Week 12. He’s losing work to Kyle Monangai too, as the rookie played more snaps and saw more touches against the Steelers. This week brings a revenge game for Swift, but it’s hard to trust him as a fantasy starter. I’d start RJ Harvey, Devin Neal, and Woody Marks ahead of the veteran this week.
Justin Jefferson at Seattle (WR13): Jefferson has been a disaster this season, especially lately scoring 11.1 or fewer points in three straight games. It’s due to his quarterback play, and this week the Vikings are starting undrafted rookie Max Brosmer out of New Hampshire … in Seattle! That’s a recipe for fantasy ugliness. I’d start Ladd McConkey, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Stefon Diggs ahead of Jefferson (isn’t that so depressing)?
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Texans (WR10): I know Pittman Jr. is a tough player to sit, as he’s averaging right around 15 points per game. Just keep in mind that the Texans defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing perimeter receivers. What’s more, Pittman Jr. has scored fewer than 7.5 points in each of his last three games against them. I like Devonta Smith, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Stefon Diggs more this week.