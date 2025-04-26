Boxing Tonight: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn & More
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (12 rounds, Middleweight)
Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (10 rounds, Light heavyweight)
Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (12 rounds, Middleweight)
Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (12 rounds, Cruiserweight)
Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (10 rounds, Cruiserweight)
Time: 2 pm EST / 11 am PT
Watch: DAZN PPV
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom
MORE: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Ashton 'H20' Sylve vs Nicolas Polanco (10 rounds, Light heavyweight)
Amado Vargas vs Angel Luna (Featherweight)
Javon Campbell vs Jayson Velez (6 rounds, Featherweight)
Casey Dixon vs Donnis Reed (6 rounds, Light heavyweight)
Amber Summers vs Tarrethia Dixon ( 6 rounds, Bantamweight)
Time: 7 p.m .EST
Watch: BLK Prime PPV
Location: Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia, US
Ardian Krasniqi vs Diego Ramirez (WBO Intercontinental Championship)
Sarah Bormann vs Isabel Rivero
Time: 2 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Glaspalast Sindelfingen, Sindelfingen, Germany
