Boxing Tonight: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn & More

Boxing On SI Staff

Chris Eubank Jr. (left) and Conor Benn (right).
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn (12 rounds, Middleweight)

Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur (10 rounds, Light heavyweight)

Liam Smith vs Aaron McKenna (12 rounds, Middleweight)

Chris Billam-Smith vs Brandon Glanton (12 rounds, Cruiserweight)

Viddal Riley vs Cheavon Clarke (10 rounds, Cruiserweight)

Time: 2 pm EST / 11 am PT

Watch: DAZN PPV

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom

MORE: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Preview: Start Time, Date, Fight Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Ashton 'H20' Sylve vs Nicolas Polanco (10 rounds, Light heavyweight)

Amado Vargas vs Angel Luna (Featherweight)

Javon Campbell vs Jayson Velez (6 rounds, Featherweight)

Casey Dixon vs Donnis Reed (6 rounds, Light heavyweight)

Amber Summers vs Tarrethia Dixon ( 6 rounds, Bantamweight)

Time: 7 p.m .EST

Watch: BLK Prime PPV

Location: Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia, US

Ardian Krasniqi vs Diego Ramirez (WBO Intercontinental Championship)

Sarah Bormann vs Isabel Rivero

Time: 2 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Glaspalast Sindelfingen, Sindelfingen, Germany

Published
