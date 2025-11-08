Sydney Sweeney Teases Charity Boxing Match After Filming 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney is interested in potentially making a bloody career change.

The 28-year-old actress has become an international celebrity for her work on the big screen, which most recently includes a starring role in the boxing biopic 'Christy.' Although Sweeney is known for her outstanding acting skills and remarkable good looks, shooting the film made her think about potentially stepping into the ring for real.

Sweeney admitted she has thought about and is open to taking a charity boxing fight after filming 'Christy,' she told David Evans of Sportscasting.

"There was a moment in the middle of filming where I was like, 'Should I give it all up and fight because I love this?'" Sweeney said. "Christy said she'd sign me up. So this isn't as hypothetical as you actually think it is. Yeah, I'd totally do a charity bout, that'd be so sick."

Actress Sydney Sweeney | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Considering Sweeney's well-documented training sessions for her role in 'Christy,' it might be difficult to find another celebrity willing to step into the ring against her.

Sweeney has been open about how much the role has meant to her and how much effort she put into it. She spent months before filming dedicating herself to a complete physical transformation, which reportedly led to her gaining over 30 pounds of muscle.

Sweeney has always been passionate about martial arts and fighting, a fact that came to light during her work on 'Christy.' Long before becoming a mainstream actress, she would actively train in boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Sydney Sweeney's dedication to 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin | JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although she had previous fight training experience, Sweeney was admittedly rusty after years away from the sport. The actress's dedication to her training stemmed from her desire to accurately portray Christy Martin, both physically and in her boxing skills.

Developing those skills required Sweeney to train like an actual professional boxer. Martin still owns the record with 32 knockout wins, the most in women's boxing history, making it essential that Sweeney's punches were convincingly powerful.

Sweeney and Martin developed a friendship while working together on the film due to their mutual respect for one another. Both have repeatedly praised the other's work since they worked together on set.

Many boxing movies have flopped over the last decade, but Sweeney's involvement and dedication to 'Christy' has already gained significant mainstream traction. The film received positive reviews at its world premiere and was released in theaters on Friday.

