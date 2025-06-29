Floyd Mayweather Shuts Down Bankruptcy Rumors With ‘Cocky’ Jab
Floyd Mayweather last fought in a professional setting back in 2017, defeating Conor McGregor via 10th round TKO. He moved to 50-0-0 with that win and retired undefeated, a feat not many boxers can achieve.
He was a defensive genius with exceptional ring IQ. Mayweather was also a marketing genius and is the biggest PPV draw in the history of boxing. However, fans had mixed perceptions about him, with some admiring and some hating him.
One thing is for certain: he never failed to make the headlines. Fast forward eight years after his retirement and Mayweather remains in the news. Rumors recently circulated that he was bankrupt, which he promptly shut down before.
Through his fighting career and business ventures, Mayweather has amassed an astonishing net worth of $500 million. Hence, the reports came as a surprise. And he has now uploaded a flashy post on Instagram, which to some degree, looks like a response to those claims. He wrote:
I’m still Cocky, I’m still Flamboyant, I still don’t give a F#ck!
During his boxing career, Floyd Mayweather defeated all comers. Two of his former opponents, Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, will be back in action soon. 46-year-old Pacquiao is fighting Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title. Meanwhile, Canelo fights Terence Crawford on September 13 in a super middleweight superfight.
Mayweather, meanwhile, is focused on his businesses. He is now an avid investor in real estate and is making significant investments in that field.
His boxing skills, meanwhile, are still intact to some degree. Recent footage of Mayweather hitting the pads even sparked comeback rumors among fans. Considering he is 48, it looks unlikely he will return to the professional setting again, however.
Since hanging up the gloves, Mayweather has fought Logan Paul, Tenshin Nasukawa, Deji, Mikuru Asakura, Deji, and others inside the squared circle in an exhibition setting. Fans will keep a keen eye on his future moves.
