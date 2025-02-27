IBA President Pitches 81,000 Seat Stadium For Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev 3
A third bout between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev may have the backdrop worthy of hosting one of boxing's best rivalries.
International Boxing Association president Umar Kremlev made his pitch for the trilogy between Bivol and Beterbiev to take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Beterbiev won the first matchup for the undisputed light heavyweight title on Oct. 12 by a majority decision, but Bivol returned the favor on Saturday by winning the rematch by a majority decision.
Both bouts between Bivol (24-1, 12 KOs) and Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) took place in Saudi Arabia.
"I think we need the third fight between Artur and Dmitry, as we have just witnessed no less than the event of the year and we need to repeat it,' Kremlev said. "These guys are truly the best boxers in the weight division. Whatever the cost, we will bring this fight to Moscow, and we are starting the negotiations. I envision it at Luzhniki stadium with nearly 100,000 people crowd."
MORE: Dmitry Bivol Proved His Greatness In Win Over Artur Beterbiev
Luzhniki Stadium opened in 1956 has been the home of many huge sporting events for Russia, including the 2018 World Cup. The stadium holds 81,006 seats.
Both fighters have ties to Russia. Bivol was born in Kyrgyzstan before moving to Russia when he was 11, while Beterbiev was born in Dagestan, Russia. Bivol and Beterbiev both represented Russia in boxing competitions before entering the pro ranks.
The rivalry between Beterbiev and Bivol is more than worthy of reaching its conclusion in a stadium show. If that's the path it indeed takes, a potential third bout between the two pound-for-pound greats will likely be one for the ages.
