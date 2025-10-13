Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Called Out By Super Welterweight Champion After Stunning First-Round KO
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis improved his professional boxing record to 35-0 on Saturday night when he was able to dominate and stop Uisma Lima in under two minutes. Fighting in Philadelphia, the 28-year-old announced himself to the 154-pound division in style.
The first-round knockout earned Ennis the WBA interim super-welterweight title, as he is now on route to becoming a two-division champion. However, the full WBA champion, Abass Baraou, is preventing 'Boots' from achieving his goal.
It is unclear as to whom Ennis will face in his next outing. However, Baraou has welcomed a fight with the star.
Abass Baraou Open To Fight With Interim Champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis
As Terence Crawford moved to the super middleweight division to take on Canelo Alvarez, Baraou was promoted to WBA super welterweight champion.
With a record of 17-1 (9 KOs), Baraou is now five years unbeaten, with his last loss coming in 2020. The German fighter last competed in August, where he was able to get the better of Yoenis Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs), via unanimous decision.
The win would see Baraou claim the WBA interim title, which Ennis now holds, before being elevated to full champion in September.
In a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Baraou reacted to Ennis' win, as well as commented on a potential fight with 'Boots'. "I watched the fight [with Lima], he's a phenomenal fighter, great talent."
"You know I would love to test myself against the best, and I'd be down for a fight like this. It depends on what road they pursue, but I'm willing to fight 'Boots'.- Abass Baraou
When asked how he sees himself matching up with Ennis, style-wise, Baraou seemed confident in his abilities. "I feel I can adapt to any style. I bring a lot of pressure, and I can do this in different ways."
The German added, "He's also a skilled fighter. I'd love to see how he deals with a fighter like me."
Baraou explained in the interview that his experience and preparation would be keys to victory for him in a hypothetical fight with Ennis. "He will be a great opponent to prove to the world that I'm a world-class fighter."
When asked about an alternative opponent to Ennis should he not get the fight, Baraou revealed that Top Rank had contacted him regarding a super welterweight unification bout with Xander Zayas (22-0, 13 KOs). The 23-year-old Puerto Rican currently holds the WBO title in the division.
"I think that's a great fight. I hope we will find common ground and proceed with that."
