Antonio Tarver Picks WInner In Gervonta Davis vs Shakur Stevenson Fight
Shakur Stevenson called out Gervonta Davis following his win against William Zepeda on July 12. Stevenson proved he is just as good as he claims to be, putting on an absolute masterclass against Zepeda.
Zepeda, being the pressure fighter that he is, tried to put Stevenson in the corner and hurt him, but the WBC lightweight champion showcased his exceptional defensive work, as always. He also revealed a new wrinkle to his game with his attacks, landing multi-punch combinations on Zepeda at times.
After the win against Zepeda, Stevenson doesn't have much competition left at 135 lbs. While Floyd Schofield could be a good opponent, the fight that actually makes the most sense is certainly against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.
Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) is currently entangled with the law and was taken into custody on charges of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend. He has since been released, but more details of the case are yet to emerge.
That said, if 'Tank' and Stevenson actually end up fighting, it would be a dream match-up from a boxing point of view. Davis is known for his knockout prowess, while Stevenson (24-0-0, 11 KOs) showed he can fight any style inside the ring.
Former light heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver has now given his prediction on how the fight could potentially play out. Speaking to Boxing Social, he said:
It's hard not to lean to the Olympian, the silver medalist [Stevenson] that has the amateur pedigree. The man can process a fight like nobody's business. He made two or three different changes in the game to give himself a better chance of winning.
Tarver was thoroughly impressed by Stevenson's work on the ropes and also how he performed in the middle of the ring. Tarver added, "The man has a deep bag, deep bag of tricks."
The William Zepeda fight was also a big boost for Shakur Stevenson in terms of fan perception. He has often been accused of being too defensive in fights and running from his opponents. Stevenson showed that it takes two to tango and a fighter like Zepeda brought the best version of him out.
