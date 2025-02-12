Sebastian Fundora To Defend His WBC And WBO Super Welterweight Titles In March
Unified super-welterweight world champion Sebastian Fundora will defend his world titles against Chordale Booker on March 22 in Las Vegas.
Fundora (21-1-1, 13KO) won the titles from Tim Tszyu in a blood content last March, with the judges giving the "Towering Inferno" the edge thanks to 116-112, 115-113, 112-116 scorecards.
The 27-year-old southpaw hasn't fought since this 21st career victory, with rumors circulating that he would step in against former world champion Errol Spence Jr next. This contest fell through and Chordale Booker (23-1, 11KO) is now the next in line.
Booker, who fights out of Stamford, Connecticut, makes this an all-southpaw fight and is confident in upsetting the champion on March 22.
“I’ve done everything I could to get here. I’ve gone the distance to make it to this fight. I’ve taken fights on short notice, fought for less and always kept pushing forward. Now, 15 years into my boxing journey, I’m stepping into the biggest fight of my life. This moment means everything and it’s proof that hard work and perseverance pays off.”- Chordale Booker
Fundora is considered by many as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport at this moment, with heads continuing to be scratched as to how he is able to comfortably make the 154-pound limit.
“I’m preparing really hard to defend my unified WBC and WBO world titles on March 22 in Las Vegas. Everyone can expect to see me prepared and ready to leave it all in the ring like I always do. ‘The Towering Inferno’ is back, and I’m coming to take out everyone in my way.”- Sebastian Fundora
This contest is backed up by two undercard bouts at present. At middleweight Elijah Garcia faces Terrell Gausha and Jesus Ramos vs Kevin Zalgado Zambrano is scheduled at super-welterweight.
