Tyson Fury’s Father Blasts Trainer SugarHill Steward For Oleksandr Usyk Loss
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fought twice in 2024, with 'The Gypsy King' suffering two decision losses. He hung up the gloves at the start of 2025 in a shock announcement on Instagram.
Fury vs Usyk was rightfully built as one of the greatest heavyweight clashes of the modern era, as they've been two top heavyweights in the world for a while.
In their first fight, Fury controlled the pace for the majority of the fight but was almost knocked out in the ninth round. Usyk landed a heavy shot that completely changed the course of the contest. Fury's father, John Fury, has now claimed that if it wasn't for him in the corner, his son might have gotten knocked out.
He added that the corner offered ill advice to 'The Gypsy King' and also criticized trainer SugarHill Steward. Speaking to Seconds Out, John Fury said:
If it wasn’t for me in his corner, he’d have been knocked out, simple as that. He was listening to the wrong instructions and he got caught, going to the left of a southpaw. I’m a southpaw, you don’t go to the left on me, because I’ll catch you. He was listening to the ill advice. Too many people in the corner.
John Fury continued:
I’m his father, he not only stayed in the fight, he shared the 10th because his legs was done in the 10th. He was a miracle man to get out of the 9th round, but it was me who kept him in there. If it had been left to them, he’d have been knocked out.
Fury said that his advice to use the jab and slip shots helped his son get his legs back. He reckons 'The Gypsy King' would have never gotten caught if it was up to him. John Fury then questioned SugarHill Steward's credentials, saying:
He was just listening to people he believed in, what hasn’t got any fighting experience. At the end of the day, if he was that good of a trainer, SugarHill, his uncle Emanuel would have left him the top job wouldn’t he?
Tyson Fury has been training with SugarHill Steward since 2019. SugarHill has led 'The Gypsy King' to three wins against Deontay Wilder and other notable successes. Hence, John Fury's latest criticism is unexpected.
