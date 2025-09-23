College Football‘s Week 4 games that surprised the oddsmakers
At this stage of the college football season, oddsmakers have a much better feel for who the legitimate teams are across the country, but there are still outcomes that stump even the experts. Here are ten games from Week 4 in college football that saw the biggest point differential between their gametime odds and their actual outcomes.
San Diego State 34, California 0
It appeared reasonable that San Diego State was getting 14 points from Cal even though the Aztecs were playing at home on Saturday. The Golden Bears were undefeated through three games and were coming off a solid win over Minnesota from the Big Ten. San Diego State’s loss to Washington State looked especially bad after North Texas blew out the Cougars the following week. But, this is why they play the games. The Aztecs got two touchdowns from their defense and Michigan transfer quarterback Jayden Denegal was efficient running the offense in the win.
Gametime Odds: SDSU +14
Difference: 48 points
Indiana 63, Illinois 10
One of the biggest surprises of the past weekend was not that Indiana won - the Hoosiers were favored over the higher-ranked Illini - but by how big the score differential was in this game. After trading early first quarter touchdowns with Illinois, Indiana would pour it on the rest of the game, rushing for over 300 yards and scoring nine total touchdowns. Illinois was ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since 2001, but now the Hoosiers are knocking on the Top 10’s door.
Gametime Odds: Indiana -7
Difference: 46 points
Coastal Carolina 38, South Alabama 20
It had been a rather inauspicious start to the 2025 season for Coastal Carolina, with their only previous win coming over FCS opponent Charleston Southern in Week 2. South Alabama had an identical 1-2 record coming into this game, but the Jaguars had shown substance in losses to Tulane and Auburn. South Alabama held a 14-7 lead at the half in this game, but the Chanticleers stormed back in the second half behind quarterback Tad Hudson and 182 yards rushing from their backfield.
Gametime Odds: Coastal Carolina +14.5
Difference: 32.5 points
Syracuse 34, Clemson 21
The 17.5-point line for this ACC matchup showed Clemson was still getting the benefit of the doubt from their preseason expectations, but all of that goodwill likely went out the window after Syracuse came into Death Valley and dealt the Tigers their third loss of the season. This loss will not dampen the speculation regarding Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s job status that Swinney so passionately railed against days before the Syracuse game. Meanwhile, it is a good win for a Syracuse team who hopes the injury sustained by quarterback Steve Angelli in the third quarter is not serious.
Gametime Odds: Syracuse +17.5
Difference: 30.5 points
Maryland 27, Wisconsin 10
Speaking of coaches on the hot seat, Luke Fickell’s situation at Wisconsin continues to trend down after the Badgers saw Maryland come into Camp Randall and shut down their offense. Chants of “Fire Fickell” could be heard from the student section as the team ran off the field for halftime down 20-0 to the Terrapins. Meanwhile, Maryland freshman quarterback Malik Washington has been one of the top early-season surprises in the Big Ten. Washington threw for 265 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns in this game.
Gametime Odds: Maryland +10.5
Difference: 27.5 points
Texas Tech 34, Utah 10
There was a lot of buildup for this Big 12 matchup with both Texas Tech and Utah coming in undefeated. Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff hosted their weekly show from Salt Lake City and the Ute fans showed up early and excited. Unfortunately for Ute Nation, Saturday was a showcase for a Texas Tech team that has shown it should be considered not just among the Big 12’s best, but right up there with the top programs in college football this season. The Red Raiders were slight underdogs on paper coming in, but left Utah with a convincing 24-point victory.
Gametime Odds: Texas Tech +3.5
Difference: 27.5 points
Delaware 38, Florida International 16
Delaware made the move from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision for the start of the 2025 season. Saturday’s contest in Miami was their first game as part of Conference USA, and the Blue Hens kicked off their new conference affiliation with a solid win over Florida International. Delaware used a 21-point second quarter, which included a 68-yard punt return from senior wide receiver Kyre Duplessis, to pull away from the Panthers.
Gametime Odds: Delaware +4.5
Difference: 26.5 points
Ole Miss 45, Tulane 10
Early-season wins over Northwestern and Duke had Tulane being looked at as a potential College Football Playoff contender, but Ole Miss doused that talk with a convincing 35-point win over the Green Wave in Oxford on Saturday. The Rebels got up 45-3 before calling off the dogs, and now roll into a big SEC showdown against No. 4 LSU with a perfect 4-0 record. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss accounted for over 400 yards of total offense and threw two touchdown passes in the win.
Gametime Odds: Ole Miss -11.5
Difference: 23.5 points
Vanderbilt 70, Georgia State 21
Week-after-week, Vanderbilt keeps getting the job done on the football field, and the Commodores were rewarded with a Top 20 ranking from both the Associated Press and the Coaches’ Poll. A win over Georgia State is not going to get as much recognition as the previous week’s victory over South Carolina, but it does keep the hype train rolling by dropping 70 points on the Panthers. The real test comes in two weeks in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Gametime Odds: Vanderbilt -27.5
Difference: 21.5 points
Kansas 41, West Virginia 10
West Virginia’s glow from winning the Backyard Brawl against rival Pittsburgh quickly faded with Kansas soundly dispatching the Mountaineers in their Big 12 opener. Senior quarterback Jalon Daniels bounced back from the previous week’s loss to Missouri by throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 70 yards. This is the type of win Lance Leipold needed as his team rolls into the bulk of their Big 12 schedule, eyeing the College Football Playoff berth that goes to the conference champion.
Gametime Odds: Kansas -12.5
Difference: 18.5 points
