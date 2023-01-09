Georgia vs. TCU game score prediction by college football computer

Everything is on the line as Georgia and TCU meet up in the College Football Playoff national championship game today.

As expected, the defending national champion Bulldogs come in as the favorites according to most analysts, and the bookmakers.

And according to the ESPN SP+ prediction model, which projects the national championship will be decided by double digits in Georgia's favor.

SP+ predicts that Georgia will defeat TCU by an estimated score of 34.9 to 24.0, enough to secure an easy win for the Bulldogs, but notably the 11-point projected victory would not enough to cover the spread.

Georgia comes into the national championship game as 13 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

That's enough to be the widest point spread in College Football Playoff national championship game history, and the biggest line not only in a national title game since Florida State opened as 12 point favorites over Auburn in 2013, but in the 21st century overall.

Georgia didn't cover the smallest spread of its season, when it was a 6.5 point favorite against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game, winning by one point in a dramatic semifinal.

TCU and Georgia both come in with efficient, productive offenses: the Horned Frogs post 41.1 points per game and the Bulldogs average 39.4 points each time out, and both are aided by rushing attacks that eclipse 200 yards.

