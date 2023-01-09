Skip to main content

Georgia vs. TCU game score prediction by college football computer model

What can we expect when Georgia and TCU meet for the College Football Playoff national championship? Here is the latest prediction for the game.

Everything is on the line as Georgia and TCU meet up in the College Football Playoff national championship game today.

As expected, the defending national champion Bulldogs come in as the favorites according to most analysts, and the bookmakers.

And according to the ESPN SP+ prediction model, which projects the national championship will be decided by double digits in Georgia's favor.

College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. TCU game prediction

SP+ predicts that Georgia will defeat TCU by an estimated score of 34.9 to 24.0, enough to secure an easy win for the Bulldogs, but notably the 11-point projected victory would not enough to cover the spread.

Georgia comes into the national championship game as 13 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

That's enough to be the widest point spread in College Football Playoff national championship game history, and the biggest line not only in a national title game since Florida State opened as 12 point favorites over Auburn in 2013, but in the 21st century overall.

Georgia didn't cover the smallest spread of its season, when it was a 6.5 point favorite against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game, winning by one point in a dramatic semifinal.

TCU and Georgia both come in with efficient, productive offenses: the Horned Frogs post 41.1 points per game and the Bulldogs average 39.4 points each time out, and both are aided by rushing attacks that eclipse 200 yards.

More from College Football HQ at Georgia vs. TCU

How to watch: Schedule for Georgia vs. TCU national championship game

The Game: College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. TCU prediction, preview

Pick 'em: Georgia vs. TCU picks, predictions: CFP national title odds, lines

How TCU can do it: 3 ways TCU can beat Georgia

How Georgia can do it: 3 ways Georgia can beat TCU

Winners: College football teams with most national championships in AP top 25 era

(SP+)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

tennessee vols football
News

College football transfer WR Dont'e Thornton picks Tennessee

By James Parks
TCU Horned Frogs college football team schedule, rankings
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU game score prediction by college football computer

By James Parks
Georgia was No. 1 in the Top 25 college football rankings after winning the national championship in 2021.
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU: Live updates, odds for College Football Playoff national title

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

When is the 2023 College Football Playoff national title game?

By James Parks
Georgia placed No. 1 in the top 25 college football rankings after winning the CFP National Championship.
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU game picks, predictions: College Football Playoff odds, lines

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
Picks

Georgia vs. TCU: College Football Playoff national championship prediction, preview

By James Parks
College football team schedule, rankings
Picks

College Football Playoff: 3 ways Georgia can beat TCU and win it all

By James Parks
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
Picks

College Football Playoff: 3 ways TCU can beat Georgia and win it all

By James Parks