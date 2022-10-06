Alabama vs. Texas A&M schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV

What you need to know

Texas A&M: Back in the preseason, this was meant to be the most important game on the college football schedule this week. But that was before the Aggies lost two of their first five games behind an anemic offensive performance that has already included a change at quarterback. Jimbo Fisher is 37-16 through 53 games at A&M, the same record as Kevin Sumlin. A&M beat the No. 1 Tide as an unranked 3-2 team last season, and to repeat that upset this time around, it needs to get more from Devon Achane, the back who is 3rd in the SEC with 93.2 yards per game.

No. 1 Alabama: The big question around the Tide is the condition of Bryce Young's throwing shoulder. The quarterback suffered a painful injury a week ago and is day to day coming into this game. If he's limited for Saturday, Bama still has other pieces to throw at the Aggies' defense, including versatile back Jahmyr Gibbs, who can catch and run as well as anyone. But watch how this offense pairs with A&M's gifted back seven pass defense.

