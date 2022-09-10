Skip to main content

Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch Clemson vs. Furman on the Week 2 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10 

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Furman: This one has all the makings of a nice, cozy early season blowout, but watch how well the Paladins are able to move the ball early through the air with a battery of short and medium throws. That's all they'll get as Clemson's ferocious front seven closes down the running lanes early on.

Clemson: While that defense is suffocating Furman's ground attack, DJ Uiagalelei should have ample opportunity to test the deep portion of the field as he develops his longer passing game, something he didn't do adequately enough in the Georgia Tech game.

More from College Football HQ

College football Week 2 picks against the spread

Clemson vs. Furman football preview, prediction

College football Week 2 predictions for top games by computer model

College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Saturday

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

clemson football will shipley
Schedules

Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, time

By James Parks
tanner mckee stanford football
Schedules

USC vs. Stanford football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
notre dame football college playoff rankings scores schedule
Schedules

Notre Dame vs. Marshall football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
clayton tune houston
Schedules

Houston vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

By James Parks
hunter dekkers iowa state football
Schedules

Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks
jaren hall byu football
Schedules

Baylor vs. BYU football schedule, how to watch, TV info, streaming

By James Parks
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at a college football game in the SEC.
Schedules

Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

By James Parks
georgia football brock bowers (1)
Schedules

Georgia vs. Samford football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

By James Parks