Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, time

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ACC network

What you need to know

Furman: This one has all the makings of a nice, cozy early season blowout, but watch how well the Paladins are able to move the ball early through the air with a battery of short and medium throws. That's all they'll get as Clemson's ferocious front seven closes down the running lanes early on.

Clemson: While that defense is suffocating Furman's ground attack, DJ Uiagalelei should have ample opportunity to test the deep portion of the field as he develops his longer passing game, something he didn't do adequately enough in the Georgia Tech game.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

