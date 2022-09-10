Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, time

Clemson vs. Furman football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ACC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Furman: This one has all the makings of a nice, cozy early season blowout, but watch how well the Paladins are able to move the ball early through the air with a battery of short and medium throws. That's all they'll get as Clemson's ferocious front seven closes down the running lanes early on.
Clemson: While that defense is suffocating Furman's ground attack, DJ Uiagalelei should have ample opportunity to test the deep portion of the field as he develops his longer passing game, something he didn't do adequately enough in the Georgia Tech game.
