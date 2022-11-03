Skip to main content

College football games on TV this weekend: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Your college football TV schedule for Week 10 with updated top 25 rankings and scores for Saturday's action

Week 10 of the college football schedule promises to be one of the most important to date with several impactful games on tap.

Not least the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, a game pitting two undefeated SEC rivals against each other with a chance to take a firm hold on the lead in the East Division standings and move towards a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

And from there, likely a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.

Alabama and LSU also square off in a battle between ranked SEC rivals with a chance to strengthen the winner's grasp on the West Division and take another big step towards playing in Atlanta the first weekend of December.

Here's your look at the TV schedule for the college football games on this weekend.

College football games on TV: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Week 10 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rankings reflect the official College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern
Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Ohio State -38
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU
Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: TCU -9.5
FPI pick: TCU 77.4%

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia
Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: North Carolina -7.5
FPI pick: North Carolina 73.1%

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa
Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Point spread: Tulane -7.5
FPI pick: Tulane 74.5%

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: Georgia -8.5
FPI pick: Georgia 74.5%

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Oregon -31.5
FPI pick: Oregon 95.6%

No. 15 Penn State at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Penn State -14
FPI pick: Penn State 83.9%

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Illinois -16
FPI pick: Illinois 68.2%

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Oklahoma State -2
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 53.8%

No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Pittsburgh -3
FPI pick: Syracuse 54.5%

No. 25 UCF at Memphis
Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: UCF -3.5
FPI pick: UCF 58.6%

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU
Sat., Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Alabama -13
FPI pick: Alabama 76.4%

No. 24 Texas at Kansas State
Sat., Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Texas -2.5
FPI pick: Texas 61.9%

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Clemson -3.5
FPI pick: Clemson 64.8%

No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers
Sat., Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Michigan -26
FPI pick: Michigan 95.2%

Arizona at No. 14 Utah
Sat., Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: Utah -17.5
FPI pick: Utah 94.5%

No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State
Sat., Nov. 5 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -4.5
FPI pick: NC State 58.8%

No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State
Sat., Nov. 5 | 9:30 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: UCLA -10.5
FPI pick: UCLA 71.8%

California at No. 9 USC
Sat., Nov. 5 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: USC -21.5
FPI pick: USC 91.4%

College Football Playoff Rankings

According to the CFP Selection Committee

  1. Tennessee
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Alabama
  7. TCU
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. LSU
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Kansas State
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Illinois
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Tulane
  20. Syracuse
  21. Wake Forest
  22. NC State
  23. Oregon State
  24. Texas
  25. UCF

