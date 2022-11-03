College football games on TV this weekend: Week 10 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Week 10 of the college football schedule promises to be one of the most important to date with several impactful games on tap.

Not least the matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, a game pitting two undefeated SEC rivals against each other with a chance to take a firm hold on the lead in the East Division standings and move towards a berth in the SEC Championship Game.

And from there, likely a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.

Alabama and LSU also square off in a battle between ranked SEC rivals with a chance to strengthen the winner's grasp on the West Division and take another big step towards playing in Atlanta the first weekend of December.

Here's your look at the TV schedule for the college football games on this weekend.

Week 10 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Rankings reflect the official College Football Playoff top 25 poll

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern

Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Ohio State -38

FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU

Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: TCU -9.5

FPI pick: TCU 77.4%

No. 17 North Carolina at Virginia

Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: North Carolina -7.5

FPI pick: North Carolina 73.1%

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa

Sat., Nov. 5 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Point spread: Tulane -7.5

FPI pick: Tulane 74.5%

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Georgia -8.5

FPI pick: Georgia 74.5%

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Oregon -31.5

FPI pick: Oregon 95.6%

No. 15 Penn State at Indiana

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Point spread: Penn State -14

FPI pick: Penn State 83.9%

Michigan State at No. 16 Illinois

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Illinois -16

FPI pick: Illinois 68.2%

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Oklahoma State -2

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 53.8%

No. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3

FPI pick: Syracuse 54.5%

No. 25 UCF at Memphis

Sat., Nov. 5 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Point spread: UCF -3.5

FPI pick: UCF 58.6%

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU

Sat., Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Alabama -13

FPI pick: Alabama 76.4%

No. 24 Texas at Kansas State

Sat., Nov. 5 | 7 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: Texas -2.5

FPI pick: Texas 61.9%

No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Clemson -3.5

FPI pick: Clemson 64.8%

No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers

Sat., Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | BTN

Point spread: Michigan -26

FPI pick: Michigan 95.2%

Arizona at No. 14 Utah

Sat., Nov. 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12

Point spread: Utah -17.5

FPI pick: Utah 94.5%

No. 21 Wake Forest at No. 22 NC State

Sat., Nov. 5 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Point spread: Wake Forest -4.5

FPI pick: NC State 58.8%

No. 12 UCLA at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 5 | 9:30 p.m. | FS1

Point spread: UCLA -10.5

FPI pick: UCLA 71.8%

California at No. 9 USC

Sat., Nov. 5 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: USC -21.5

FPI pick: USC 91.4%

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Ole Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

