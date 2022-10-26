Georgia vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 9 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Florida

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Line: Georgia -22.5

Georgia ATS: 4-3

Florida ATS: 3-4

Over/under: 56

Moneyline: UF +1000, UGA -2500

FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%

What you need to know

Florida: It's been an up-and-down season for the Gators under first-year head coach Billy Napier with the team's trends largely following the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson. A gifted runner of the football, he's yet to establish himself as a consistent pocket passer, but his agility has proved an interesting complement to the team's overall rushing capacity, itself already a productive part of this offense, ranking 16th nationally at over 213 yards per game. UF is just 1-3 in SEC games coming in.

No. 1 Georgia: Florida is hoping for another close game, like the ones the Bulldogs played against Kent State and Missouri midseason, but coming off the bye week Georgia flattened its last two opponents - Auburn and Vandy - to the tune of 97-10 and is allowing all of 9.1 points per game. College football's defending national champs can't afford to look past this game to next week's bout with Tennessee, which could decide the SEC East champ. First things first: contain the Gators' rushing attack and get back to that aggressive offensive strategy that inspired the first half of this season's output.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

