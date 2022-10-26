Georgia vs. Florida schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 29
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: CBS network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Odds, point spread, betting lines
Line: Georgia -22.5
Georgia ATS: 4-3
Florida ATS: 3-4
Over/under: 56
Moneyline: UF +1000, UGA -2500
FPI pick: Georgia 92.8%
What you need to know
Florida: It's been an up-and-down season for the Gators under first-year head coach Billy Napier with the team's trends largely following the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson. A gifted runner of the football, he's yet to establish himself as a consistent pocket passer, but his agility has proved an interesting complement to the team's overall rushing capacity, itself already a productive part of this offense, ranking 16th nationally at over 213 yards per game. UF is just 1-3 in SEC games coming in.
No. 1 Georgia: Florida is hoping for another close game, like the ones the Bulldogs played against Kent State and Missouri midseason, but coming off the bye week Georgia flattened its last two opponents - Auburn and Vandy - to the tune of 97-10 and is allowing all of 9.1 points per game. College football's defending national champs can't afford to look past this game to next week's bout with Tennessee, which could decide the SEC East champ. First things first: contain the Gators' rushing attack and get back to that aggressive offensive strategy that inspired the first half of this season's output.
How to watch college football
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)
2. Ohio State (18)
3. Tennessee (13)
4. Michigan
5. Clemson (1)
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Oklahoma State
10. USC
T-10. Wake Forest
12. UCLA
13. Penn State
14. Utah
15. Ole Miss
16. Syracuse
17. Illinois
18. LSU
19. Kentucky
20. Cincinnati
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas State
23. Tulane
24. NC State
25. South Carolina