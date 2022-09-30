Georgia vs. Missouri schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Georgia vs. Missouri college football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Missouri: Winners of 5 in their last 6 at home, the Tigers have a key skill threat in wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who leads the SEC with 376 receiving yards so far this season. But the team's top option, Luther Burden, is questionable as he deals with an injury from the Auburn game. The larger concern is how well the Mizzou line will hold up against Georgia's front seven assault; it hasn't looked great so far.

No. 1 Georgia: Sure, college football's defending national champs looked sluggish against Samford and Kent State, but have played inspired against Oregon and South Carolina, winning those games by a combined 97-10. Georgia still has the pieces to put on a show, outscoring opponents 106-16 in the first half of games this year, with 13 of those 16 coming last week. 

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

