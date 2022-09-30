Georgia vs. Missouri schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Georgia vs. Missouri schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

Week 5 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Missouri

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Missouri: Winners of 5 in their last 6 at home, the Tigers have a key skill threat in wide receiver Dominic Lovett, who leads the SEC with 376 receiving yards so far this season. But the team's top option, Luther Burden, is questionable as he deals with an injury from the Auburn game. The larger concern is how well the Mizzou line will hold up against Georgia's front seven assault; it hasn't looked great so far.

No. 1 Georgia: Sure, college football's defending national champs looked sluggish against Samford and Kent State, but have played inspired against Oregon and South Carolina, winning those games by a combined 97-10. Georgia still has the pieces to put on a show, outscoring opponents 106-16 in the first half of games this year, with 13 of those 16 coming last week.

