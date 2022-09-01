Georgia vs. Oregon Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Georgia vs. Oregon kicks off the 2022 college football schedule

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Georgia: College football's defending national champion returns an NFL Draft-record 15 players short this season, but still has the roster to go all the way, especially in the front seven and at the offensive skill positions. Stetson Bennett is back and dealing to blue-chip receivers like Brock Bowers while Jalen Carter headlines another ferocious Bulldogs line. Win this game, and Georgia should be perfect going into the SEC title game in this building in December.

Oregon: Dan Lanning, the man who helped create that Georgia D, is now the head man for the Ducks, inheriting a very solid linebacking corps and Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix, who is throwing from behind a talented and experienced offensive line. Oregon needs points early before Georgia's pass rush gets too comfortable, which it will.

Georgia vs. Oregon odds, betting lines, point spreads

Despite going against the Pac-12 runner up in the opener, Georgia is still the comfortable choice, coming in as 17 point favorites over the Ducks, according to Caesars Sportsbook, which set an over/under of 53 points.

College Football Power Index sides overwhelmingly with Georgia, which has a 91.5 percent chance to defeat Oregon, according to the FPI computers.

Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spread

Oregon vs. Georgia odds, spread, line: Week 1 college football picks, prediction

