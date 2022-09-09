Georgia vs. Samford football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Week 2 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Samford

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Samford: It surprised in the opener, upsetting FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State behind a balanced offensive attack that played its best in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind win. Samford could well outscore Oregon in this one once Georgia finally loses interest around halftime.

Georgia: After a nice, quick start to keep the starters warmed up, expect this game to slow down as the Bulldogs want to keep a running clock, secure the win, and get out with no injuries. In the meantime, Georgia will test the offense's ability to control the ball with a battery of short and medium passes and high-percentage throws to the perimeter. Building up that tendency will help the Bulldogs better control games and protect leads as the season wears on.

Georgia vs. Samford football preview, prediction

College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

Samford at Georgia odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

College football top 25 rankings, schedule: What's next in Week 2

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook