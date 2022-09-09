Georgia vs. Samford football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Georgia vs. Samford football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

College football playoff national champion Georgia

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Samford: It surprised in the opener, upsetting FCS No. 8 Kennesaw State behind a balanced offensive attack that played its best in the fourth quarter in a come-from-behind win. Samford could well outscore Oregon in this one once Georgia finally loses interest around halftime.

Georgia: After a nice, quick start to keep the starters warmed up, expect this game to slow down as the Bulldogs want to keep a running clock, secure the win, and get out with no injuries. In the meantime, Georgia will test the offense's ability to control the ball with a battery of short and medium passes and high-percentage throws to the perimeter. Building up that tendency will help the Bulldogs better control games and protect leads as the season wears on.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

