Houston vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Houston vs. Texas Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch Houston vs. Texas Tech on the Week 2 college football schedule
How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Houston: Watch for Clayton Tune to build his connection with receiver Nathaniel Dell early and often. He caught 2 TDs in the opener at UTSA in addition to the 2-point conversion that helped win the close game. Dell caught 7 passes for 80 yards and a score against Tech last season. Getting out in front quick is important as Houston's secondary has struggled.

Texas Tech: A change at quarterback, but this offense shouldn't miss a beat. Tyler Shough is out and Donovan Smith is in. Smith threw 4 TD passes in the Red Raiders' debut for an offense that led college football with 12 plays of 20-plus yards.

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Baylor
  10. USC
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Florida
  13. Utah
  14. Michigan State
  15. Miami
  16. Arkansas
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. NC State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Kentucky
  21. BYU
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Wake Forest
  24. Tennessee
  25. Houston

