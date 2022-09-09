Houston vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Houston vs. Texas Tech football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Sept. 10
Time: 4 p.m. Eastern
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Houston: Watch for Clayton Tune to build his connection with receiver Nathaniel Dell early and often. He caught 2 TDs in the opener at UTSA in addition to the 2-point conversion that helped win the close game. Dell caught 7 passes for 80 yards and a score against Tech last season. Getting out in front quick is important as Houston's secondary has struggled.
Texas Tech: A change at quarterback, but this offense shouldn't miss a beat. Tyler Shough is out and Donovan Smith is in. Smith threw 4 TD passes in the Red Raiders' debut for an offense that led college football with 12 plays of 20-plus yards.
