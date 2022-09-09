Houston vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info

Week 2 college football schedule: Houston vs. Texas Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Sept. 10

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Houston: Watch for Clayton Tune to build his connection with receiver Nathaniel Dell early and often. He caught 2 TDs in the opener at UTSA in addition to the 2-point conversion that helped win the close game. Dell caught 7 passes for 80 yards and a score against Tech last season. Getting out in front quick is important as Houston's secondary has struggled.

Texas Tech: A change at quarterback, but this offense shouldn't miss a beat. Tyler Shough is out and Donovan Smith is in. Smith threw 4 TD passes in the Red Raiders' debut for an offense that led college football with 12 plays of 20-plus yards.

Texas Tech vs. Houston football preview, prediction

College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

Houston vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 2 college football picks, predictions

Computer prediction model picks Week 2 college football games

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson Texas A&M Oklahoma Notre Dame Baylor USC Oklahoma State Florida Utah Michigan State Miami Arkansas Pittsburgh NC State Wisconsin Kentucky BYU Ole Miss Wake Forest Tennessee Houston

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook