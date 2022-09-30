Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Skip to main content

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Kansas State vs. Texas Tech on the Week 5 college football schedule
Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big 12+/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have dropped 6 straight to the Wildcats overall, but are coming off a strong win at home over Texas in overtime, and have a chance to build momentum with a shot to start 2-0 in the Big 12 and potentially build a case as an outlier to make a run at the conference title. Key to that cause is quarterback Donovan Smith, who leads the Big 12 with 1,117 yards and 9 TDs on the year.

No. 25 Kansas State. Itself coming off a statement win, at Oklahoma last week, K-State can also take a big step towards Big 12 title contention with a win here. Adrian Martinez ran for 4 scores on OU a week ago, and he has Deuce Vaughn, one of college football's top dual threat running backs who leads the conference with 117 rushing yards per game, going against a Tech defense that struggled against the run last week.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

