Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: Big 12+/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have dropped 6 straight to the Wildcats overall, but are coming off a strong win at home over Texas in overtime, and have a chance to build momentum with a shot to start 2-0 in the Big 12 and potentially build a case as an outlier to make a run at the conference title. Key to that cause is quarterback Donovan Smith, who leads the Big 12 with 1,117 yards and 9 TDs on the year.
No. 25 Kansas State. Itself coming off a statement win, at Oklahoma last week, K-State can also take a big step towards Big 12 title contention with a win here. Adrian Martinez ran for 4 scores on OU a week ago, and he has Deuce Vaughn, one of college football's top dual threat running backs who leads the conference with 117 rushing yards per game, going against a Tech defense that struggled against the run last week.
