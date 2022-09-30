Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV, streaming

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Week 5 college football schedule: Kansas State vs. Texas Tech

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: Big 12+/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have dropped 6 straight to the Wildcats overall, but are coming off a strong win at home over Texas in overtime, and have a chance to build momentum with a shot to start 2-0 in the Big 12 and potentially build a case as an outlier to make a run at the conference title. Key to that cause is quarterback Donovan Smith, who leads the Big 12 with 1,117 yards and 9 TDs on the year.

No. 25 Kansas State. Itself coming off a statement win, at Oklahoma last week, K-State can also take a big step towards Big 12 title contention with a win here. Adrian Martinez ran for 4 scores on OU a week ago, and he has Deuce Vaughn, one of college football's top dual threat running backs who leads the conference with 117 rushing yards per game, going against a Tech defense that struggled against the run last week.

Texas Tech at Kansas State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook