Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
No. 16 Mississippi State: Good showing from the Air Raid so far, as quarterback Will Rogers just became the SEC's record holder in pass completions, outscoring opponents 127-55 in its current three-game win streak. Rogers has 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns during that span and lines up against a UK defense that has 25 sacks, 129th out of 131 in FBS this year.
No. 22 Kentucky: The Wildcats could get quarterback Will Levis back on the field this week, good news considering how out of sorts this offense looked without him in a loss to South Carolina. Kentucky should get some help from lead back Chris Rodriguez, who went for 126 yards last week, and UK comes in with the 3rd best pass defense in the SEC, allowing 174.2 yards per game in the air, and is 3rd overall surrendering 307.2 total yards per game.
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison