Kentucky vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

No. 16 Mississippi State: Good showing from the Air Raid so far, as quarterback Will Rogers just became the SEC's record holder in pass completions, outscoring opponents 127-55 in its current three-game win streak. Rogers has 1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns during that span and lines up against a UK defense that has 25 sacks, 129th out of 131 in FBS this year.

No. 22 Kentucky: The Wildcats could get quarterback Will Levis back on the field this week, good news considering how out of sorts this offense looked without him in a loss to South Carolina. Kentucky should get some help from lead back Chris Rodriguez, who went for 126 yards last week, and UK comes in with the 3rd best pass defense in the SEC, allowing 174.2 yards per game in the air, and is 3rd overall surrendering 307.2 total yards per game.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State odds, spread, lines: Week 7 college football picks, predictions

AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings

Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games

Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7

Week 7 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook